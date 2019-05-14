Amazon signals it may consider launching another smartphone, report says

Amazon hinted that it may be dipping its hand in the smartphone world again despite the failure of the Fire phone in 2014, according to a new report.

David Limp, the senior vice president of Amazon devices and digital management, told The Telegraph in a recent interview that the company would consider launching another smartphone if they invent a “differentiated idea for a phone.”

“It’s a big market segment and it would be interesting,” Limp told the publication.

“We need to keep experimenting and the things we want to experiment with are the ones that are truly differentiated,” he continued. “The answer is the same as to whether we’re going to build a personal computer. What we need to do in order to enter into something new is we have to have an idea to differentiate it.”

It was not immediately clear if the company was testing ideas for a new smartphone.

The new Amazon Fire phone is displayed at an AT&T store on July 25, 2014 in San Francisco, California. (Getty Images)

In 2014, the Fire phone was launched by the company. However, the phone flubbed in sales due to not having access to popular apps such as Google Maps, CNBC reported. It was also only offered through AT&T. Fortune reported the phone’s cost was decreased from $200 to 99 cents a month after it was unveiled.

Last year, there were rumors Amazon would be creating smartphones when the company said in a press release that they wanted “customers to be able to use Alexa wherever they are.”

Amazon did not immediately respond to Fox Business’ request for comment Tuesday morning.