Amazon considering joining Japan prescription drug market: report

Amazon.com, Inc. is reportedly considering entering the prescription drug market in Japan.

The Nikkei newspaper, citing people involved in the project, reported that the online retail giant is planning to partner with small and medium-sized pharmacies to create a platform where patients can receive instructions on how to take medicines and have medications delivered to their homes.

The publication said that the service is projected to launch next year – allowing the pharmacies to sell to patients – when electronic prescriptions will be allowed in the country.

People would be allowed to obtain virtual prescriptions on the Amazon platform after receiving online medical care.

AMAZON TEMPORARILY SHUTS DOWN SOLAR ROOFTOPS AT ALL US FACILITIES DUE TO FIRES

Fox Business Digital's request for comment from Amazon was not immediately returned.

Prescription drug prices are set by the Japanese government, although the distribution system is fragmented.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

There are 70 wholesalers nationally, and nearly 60,000 pharmacies.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

While medical care and instructions for prescriptions were allowed online in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the measures were made permanent in the spring, according to Nikkei.

Reuters contributed to this report.