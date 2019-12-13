Amazon, Citizen give Echo Smart Clock classy, timeless makeover

It's is old tech meets new tech.

Watch company Citizen has teamed up with Amazon to turn back time on its Echo Smart Clock design.

The original Amazon Echo Smart Clock sports a sleek, techy aesthetic. But, according to The Verge, Citizen has released two new models that have a classier, on-brand appearance — and they're Amazon Alexa supported.

The Citizen Smart Clock includes a “Work with Alexa” program, which means the clocks have an Alexa-powered display that is only compatible with Echo devices.

The clocks come in wooden and metal frame styles – the metal retailing at $79.99 and the wooden at $89.99. Amazon’s Echo Wall Clock retails at a much lower price of $29.99 but Citizen’s weighty tag matches that of its other products.

This may not be the only crossover Amazon has in the clock-works. Filings from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) have uncovered that a Mickey Mouse smart clock may be a work in progress as well.

