Amazon bans certain FeDex ground deliveries

The ban on FedEx's ground delivery services is due to a decline in performance

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc is blocking third-party sellers from using FedEx Corp’s network for delivery of its Prime shipments, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing a company email.

The ban on FedEx's ground delivery services, set to start this week, is due to a decline in performance, the Journal reported here

Amazon and FedEx did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment. (Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

