Amazon bans certain FeDex ground deliveries
The ban on FedEx's ground delivery services is due to a decline in performance
Dec 16 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc is blocking third-party sellers from using FedEx Corp’s network for delivery of its Prime shipments, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing a company email.
The ban on FedEx's ground delivery services, set to start this week, is due to a decline in performance, the Journal reported here
Amazon and FedEx did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment. (Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)