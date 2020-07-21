Amazon autonomous delivery bot expands to Atlanta and Tennessee's Franklin

Amazon is expanding its autonomous delivery bot, Scout, to Atlanta and Franklin, Tennessee, in an effort to keep up with demand during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We're thrilled to bring Amazon Scout to two new communities. Adding Atlanta and Franklin to our existing operations gives Scout devices the opportunity to operate in varied neighborhoods with different climates than they operate in today," Sean Scott, vice president of Amazon Scout, said in a blog post Tuesday. "Amazon also has a significant presence in these areas through our corporate offices and logistics facilities. And, we know they are both great places to find world-class talent that can help us continue inventing for customers."

According to the company, Scout is the size of a small cooler and can navigate around anything in its path, from pets and pedestrians to large objects like surfboards, luggage, refrigerators and Christmas trees. While Scout can autonomously follow its delivery route, it is accompanied by an Amazon Scout ambassador.

Scout operates Monday through Friday during daylight hours and offers a variety of delivery options including fast, free same-day, one-day and two-day shipping for Prime Members.

In addition to helping keep up with customer demand, Amazon Scout is helping the company get closer to its goal of net-zero carbon by 2040.

Amazon unveiled Scout in January 2019, announcing field testing in Snohomish County, Washington. Scout was then expanded to a larger testing site in Irvine, California, last August.

