Amazon introduces Alexa Guard on Echo to help users with home security

Amazon announced Tuesday it was rolling out the Alexa Guard feature on Echo devices to American consumers.

The feature allows owners of the product to choose whether they want the Echo’s speakers to listen for any sounds while the user is away from home. The feature can be enabled after a consumer says, “Alexa, I’m leaving,” according to Tech Crunch.

Sounds such as a smoke or carbon monoxide alarms going off and glass breaking will prompt the device to send out “Smart Alerts.” The device will send the owner an alert as well as audio of the noise heard in the residence.

The feature can also turn on lights in the home via smart lights to make it appear as if somebody is in the residence. An Echo user can enable the feature through the Alexa app. It will be free to Echo owners in the U.S.

Amazon noted on its website that Alexa Guard “is not a replacement for an alarm system or life safety device.” Amazon also stated the device cannot call emergency services.