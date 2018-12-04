Alphabet's Wing drone delivery business to take flight in Finland

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Google parent Alphabet Inc's drone delivery business Wing will launch its first European delivery service in Finland in the spring of 2019, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Continue Reading Below

Wing was spun out of Alphabet's X research division in July to become an independent company within Alphabet and is led by James Ryan Burgess.

Wing said https://www.wing.com/finland it has spent the last 18 months testing drone delivery in south-eastern Australia, partnering with local businesses to deliver a range of food and drinks, medicine and household items.

It is part of Alphabet's Other Bets division, which already comprises cyber-security company Chronicle, self-driving car project Waymo, Loon that makes internet-delivery balloons and life sciences division Verily.

(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)