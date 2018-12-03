President Trump says US farmers are about to get a big boost

On the heels of President Donald Trump’s big announcement that he has reached a deal with China to cut import tariffs on American-made cars, he also touted the big benefits U.S. farmers are about to receive.

On Monday, Trump tweeted, “Farmers will be a very BIG and FAST beneficiary of our deal with China. They intend to start purchasing agricultural product immediately. We make the finest and cleanest product in the World, and that is what China wants. Farmers, I LOVE YOU!”

News of the agreement comes after nearly 90 days of a back-and-forth trade war between the countries resulting in billions of dollars’ worth of imposed tariffs. Now Trump says that he and President Xi have a “very strong and personal relationship.”

“He and I are the only two people that can bring about massive and very positive change, on trade and far beyond, between our two great Nations. A solution for North Korea is a great thing for China and ALL!” he added.

However, the biggest news of the morning was that China has agreed to reduce and remove tariffs on cars coming into China from the U.S.