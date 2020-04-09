Google's Alphabet drones deliver coronavirus supplies

Google parent company Alphebet's drone service, Wing, has seen an uptick in deliveries to customers stuck at home amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The drone company, which was created in 2012, is headquartered in Silicon Valley and operates in four locations including Christiansburg, Virginia; Helinksi, Finland; Canberra, Australia; and Logan, Australia.

"The technology is particularly useful at a time when people are homebound in many cases and the need to limit human-to-human contact is important," Wing spokesman Jonathan Bass told Bloomberg.

Deliveries have more than doubled in Virginia, where Wing has partnered with FedEx, Walgreens, a bakery and a coffee shop, Bloomberg.reported.

A Virginia bakery called Mockingbird Cafe said it has been delivering 50 percent more pastries via Wing than on an average weekend, according to the outlet.

"As communities worldwide confront the current COVID-19 pandemic, we understand a delivery option that limits the need for human-to-human contact can be helpful, and we're trying to do what we can to support the communities we serve," Wing said in a Wednesday blog post.

Wing has partnered with Virginia Tech, which has a Federal Aviation Administration-approved drone program, to help carry out its deliveries in Christiansburg.

