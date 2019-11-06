Alphabet is investigating sexual misconduct by executives

Alphabet Inc.’s board of directors has started investigating sexual misconduct claims against executives, the tech giant confirmed Wednesday.

Continue Reading Below

Google’s parent company has also created a special committee to help in its investigation, an Alphabet spokesperson told FOX Business.

"As has already been confirmed in public court filings, in early 2019, Alphabet's Board of Directors formed a special litigation committee to consider claims made by shareholders in various lawsuits relating to past workplace conduct,” the spokesperson said.

GOOGLE EMPLOYEES CALL FOR CORPORATE CLIMATE CHANGE ACTION

A rival media organization broke the news Wednesday that the investigation is specifically looking into the company’s Chief Legal Officer David Drummond, who was accused in August of having relationships with subordinates — which violates Google’s policy.

Jennifer Blakely, a former Google manager wrote an essay for Medium describing an affair with Drummond, who was married at the time.

Drummond received $47 million in salary and equity last year according to Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings.

Stocks in this Article GOOGL ALPHABET INC. $1,291.01 -0.43 (-0.03%)

In March, it was reported that Google agreed to pay $135 million in severance to two other executives — Andy Rubin and Amit Singhal — who left the company after facing allegations of sexual assault.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Google overhauled its sexual misconduct policy last November after thousands of workers staged a walkout amid revelations of Rubin’s exit compensation. Google said it would end forced arbitration of sexual misconduct claims and improve reporting processes for employees who experienced harassment.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

FOX Business’ Thomas Barrabi and Fox News’ Christopher Carbone contributed to this report.