Mark Zuckerberg

AOC grills Zuckerberg over Facebook's fact-checking policy

By FOXBusiness
AOC grills Mark Zuckerberg in congressional hearing

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Cambridge Analytica, fact-checking and white supremacy in a hearing on Capitol Hill.

New York. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez grilled Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg over the social media behemoth's controversial advertisement policy on Wednesday.

During a tense exchange, Ocasio-Cortez pushed Zuckerberg about Facebook's decision to not fact-check political ads, which essentially gives politicians almost total control of the content they post online.

The freshman congresswoman, who's become a powerful voice among Democrats, asked if there's any threshold where the company will fact-check ads, or whether a politician could, via Census data, target predominantly black zip codes to advertise incorrect election dates.

Zuckerberg said the company would "take that content down" if it included a call for violence, could risk imminent harm or encouraged voter suppression.

However, when Ocasio-Cortez asked whether she could run an ad targeting Republicans running for re-election and falsely say they voted for the Green New Deal, Zuckerberg said he did not know the answer "off the top of his head."

"Do you see a problem here with a complete lack of fact-checking on political advertisements?" Ocasio-Cortez asked, continuing, "So you will take down lies or you won't take down lies? I think this is a pretty simple yes or no."

