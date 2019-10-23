AOC grills Zuckerberg over Facebook's fact-checking policy
New York. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez grilled Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg over the social media behemoth's controversial advertisement policy on Wednesday.
Continue Reading Below
During a tense exchange, Ocasio-Cortez pushed Zuckerberg about Facebook's decision to not fact-check political ads, which essentially gives politicians almost total control of the content they post online.
Stocks in this Article
The freshman congresswoman, who's become a powerful voice among Democrats, asked if there's any threshold where the company will fact-check ads, or whether a politician could, via Census data, target predominantly black zip codes to advertise incorrect election dates.
Zuckerberg said the company would "take that content down" if it included a call for violence, could risk imminent harm or encouraged voter suppression.
However, when Ocasio-Cortez asked whether she could run an ad targeting Republicans running for re-election and falsely say they voted for the Green New Deal, Zuckerberg said he did not know the answer "off the top of his head."
"Do you see a problem here with a complete lack of fact-checking on political advertisements?" Ocasio-Cortez asked, continuing, "So you will take down lies or you won't take down lies? I think this is a pretty simple yes or no."