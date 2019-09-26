Alexa to feature Samuel L. Jackson's voice among a host of new features

The star of "Snakes on a Plane" is now featured in "Inside Your Alexa." Actor Samuel L. Jackson is one of the new celebrity voices of the smart speaker, just one of several new innovations unveiled on the feature-heavy Amazon Alexa.

No need to hold on to your wallet for this one, as the Jackson feature is affordable. For just 99 cents, Jackson can be the voice that responds to requests on Alexa. It is just one of several new bells and whistles offered by Amazon in the new-look Alexa, which is looking for an endgame of its own in what is an increasingly crowded arena for smart speakers.

New wrinkles and additions to the Alexa array include ways to simplify things around the house. The ability to connect to a smart convection oven that responds to ideal cooking directions with a scan of the barcode or presets simplifies certain mundane chores. Alexa Guard will alert when smoke detectors are activated or a window is broken, making one never far from home. Being able to receive the weather report upon waking up is another routine that makes life a bit easier.

There is "Kid to Kid Connection," a parent-monitored system that allows children to call other children already on Alexa’s contact list. Photo sharing is another perk of the new-look smart speaker.

But the buzz is all about Jackson’s voice being downloadable to the system. According to Amazon’s press release, “Simply ask Sam to tell you jokes, information about the weather, set timers and alarms, play music and more—all with a bit of his own personality. You’ll be able to interact with Samuel L. Jackson, in explicit and non-explicit versions.”

This Alexa party is far from over.

