Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Airbnb in advanced talks about new $1 billion loan: sources

Move comes just after closing on $1B from private equity firms

Reuters
Airbnb is in advanced talks for a new $1 billion debt deal just weeks after it closed a $1 billion investment from private equity firms, according to two sources.

One source familiar with the talks said the debt was first lien debt, meaning if Airbnb were to "go belly up" those creditors would be paid first. He added that there was no equity component to this debt deal.

The new debt talk comes as the home-sharing startup struggles as the coronavirus pandemic freezes global travel.

