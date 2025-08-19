AI credit disputing tool launches for consumers nationwide to correct credit report errors

A new artificial intelligence (AI) credit disputing tool has been used tens of thousands of times by consumers since it launched, according to the CEO and co-founder of personal finance platform Kikoff.

Cynthia Chen spoke with FOX Business about last week's launch of AI Credit Disputes, "a proprietary feature that helps users identify and correct errors on their credit reports today," according to a press release. The tool is now available in the Kikoff app.

Kikoff offers credit-building tools for users with plans starting at $5 a month. The new AI tool helps them "spot errors, send disputes and move forward, with just a few taps in the app," its website says. It is a free service for Kikoff users.

"We have already had consumers use this tool over 70,000 times since release," Chen said, adding that feedback has been "overwhelmingly positive" since launching on August 13.

Kikoff cited Consumer Reports, which said last year that "almost half of consumers who recently volunteered to check their credit reports found mistakes in them, with more than a quarter finding serious errors involving debts that could damage their credit scores and limit their financial opportunities."

"Before Kikoff, I had tried submitting disputes on my own, but the process was confusing," Ashley Weeks, a Kikoff user from Florida, said in a statement. "I’ve used Kikoff’s credit disputes multiple times now, and it honestly makes things so much easier. Being able to see the letter that Kikoff prepared gave me more confidence, and I really believe it helped lead to a better outcome."

Chen sees continued growth for the future of AI when it comes to personal finances.

"I think a lot of the traditionally expensive services and products that are very heavy with manual procedures can definitely be automated," she said, making them "more accurate" and "predictable."