5G isn't under China's influence: Huawei US security chief

Chinese telecom giant Huawei, deemed a national security risk and blacklisted by the U.S. government when it was added to the Commerce Department’s “entity list,” can prove that their 5G equipment is not under China's state influence, Huawei Technologies USA Chief Security Officer Andy Purdy told FOX Business on Thursday.

“We are prepared to prove that our products are not subject to the undue influence of the China government. And we are prepared to prove that when we are servicing equipment that we are not subject to the undue influence of the China government,” Purdy told Maria Bartiromo, adding that "we can put in place objective and transparent mechanisms."

His comments come on the heels of Huawei securing a deal with a German telecom company to build part of its 5G infrastructure, despite concerns in the European country over whether to allow it to supply equipment to mobile networks, or ban it.

A survey by the Angus Reid Institute in Canada found that 69 percent of respondents believe the Chinese telecom giant shouldn't be allowed to be involved in the construction of new 5G mobile networks in the nation.

Purdy said that acting on what the public says in the survey could lead to losing out on potential innovation in addition to putting “tens of thousands” of American jobs at risk.

