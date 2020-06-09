Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

MLB

Yankees minor leaguer TJ Sikkema working for DoorDash as he waits for clarity on 2020 season

Sikkema played for the Yankees' Class A Short Season affiliate last season

By FOXBusiness
close
Sources tell FOX Business’ Charlie Gasparino MLB pitched a 76-game season with players getting 75 percent of prorated salary. video

MLB players reject offer from league and owners for 2020 season: Gasparino

Sources tell FOX Business’ Charlie Gasparino MLB pitched a 76-game season with players getting 75 percent of prorated salary.

With baseball on hold, New York Yankees pitching prospect T.J. Sikkema is delivering food and groceries instead of fastballs and sliders.

Continue Reading Below

The Yankees selected Sikkema in the first round of last year’s amateur draft. The coronavirus pandemic has effectively shut down Major League Baseball and will likely cancel any kind of Minor League Baseball this season. Because of that, Sikkema and his girlfriend are back in Iowa and have taken up DoorDash as a way to make some cash.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

“That’s my job right now,” he told the Des Moines Register on Monday.

The Yankees drafted Sikkema with the No. 36 pick, which has a slot value of $1.95 million. He appeared in four games last season for the team's Class A Short Season affiliate, the Staten Island Yankees, of the New York-Penn League. He had a 0.84 ERA with 13 strikeouts. He told the newspaper he had high hopes for 2020.

Missouri's TJ Sikkema throws to a batter during an NCAA college baseball game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, May 11, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

“I think it was going to be pretty big,” Sikkema said. “It was going to be my first full year in pro ball. So, I think I had a lot to prove.”

METS BIDDERS INCLUDE 76ERS, DEVILS OWNERSHIP GROUP: REPORT

Instead of training with his teammates or starting his season in the minors, Sikkema is working out in Iowa and drive for DoorDash. He told the Des Moines Register he was working with his girlfriend.

“It's pretty good money,” he said. “We're making anywhere from $15 to $25 an hour.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Sikkema added; “The first couple of times were a little stressful just trying to figure out the whole directions thing and how it's the best way to do that. But now that we have it figured out, it's actually pretty fun.”