Yankees minor leaguer TJ Sikkema working for DoorDash as he waits for clarity on 2020 season

With baseball on hold, New York Yankees pitching prospect T.J. Sikkema is delivering food and groceries instead of fastballs and sliders.

The Yankees selected Sikkema in the first round of last year’s amateur draft. The coronavirus pandemic has effectively shut down Major League Baseball and will likely cancel any kind of Minor League Baseball this season. Because of that, Sikkema and his girlfriend are back in Iowa and have taken up DoorDash as a way to make some cash.

“That’s my job right now,” he told the Des Moines Register on Monday.

The Yankees drafted Sikkema with the No. 36 pick, which has a slot value of $1.95 million. He appeared in four games last season for the team's Class A Short Season affiliate, the Staten Island Yankees, of the New York-Penn League. He had a 0.84 ERA with 13 strikeouts. He told the newspaper he had high hopes for 2020.

“I think it was going to be pretty big,” Sikkema said. “It was going to be my first full year in pro ball. So, I think I had a lot to prove.”

Instead of training with his teammates or starting his season in the minors, Sikkema is working out in Iowa and drive for DoorDash. He told the Des Moines Register he was working with his girlfriend.

“It's pretty good money,” he said. “We're making anywhere from $15 to $25 an hour.”

Sikkema added; “The first couple of times were a little stressful just trying to figure out the whole directions thing and how it's the best way to do that. But now that we have it figured out, it's actually pretty fun.”