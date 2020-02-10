Yankees' teenage prospect getting team excited: 'His skills are silly'

The New York Yankees signed teenage baseball sensation Jasson Dominguez last summer to a $5 million deal, and as spring training inches closer he is already wowing some of his colleagues in the organization.

The outfielder from the Dominican Republic, whose nickname is “The Martian,” is expected to make his debut in the Dominican Summer League come May or June and may find himself in the Gulf Coast League by the end of the 2020 season.

Carlos Mendoza, the Yankees’ bench coach who went down to watch players like Dominguez, Gary Sanchez and Miguel Andujar in the offseason, told the New York Post on Sunday he was excited about what he saw.

“We watched him hit and he looked good,” he said. “He was impressive for being 16 years old. He’s a strong kid with great bat speed and power. We only saw him take BP, but he was hitting balls with Gary and Miggy. He looks like one of them. For that age, he’s pretty advanced.”

Donny Rowland, the organization’s director of international scouting, told the newspaper he scouted Dominguez 50 times before the Yankees signed him in July. He said the first time he saw him that he saw the talent Dominguez possessed.

“The first time I saw him, the hairs on my arm stood up and my guys said it was just an OK day for him,” Rowland said. “He had huge power. His skills are silly. They’re stupid. They’re crazy.”

According to MLB.com, Dominguez was likened to a “teenage Mike Trout.” He is thought to be the first signee from the international pool in 2019 to make the majors.