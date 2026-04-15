WWE's WrestleMania 41 generated historic economic numbers for Las Vegas, TKO Group says

LAS VEGAS – WrestleMania 41 proved to be as impactful to Las Vegas as it was to the pro wrestling industry as fans who were in the city last year saw John Cena win his historic 17th WWE championship.

TKO Group Holdings said in a press release on Wednesday that WrestleMania 41 "delivered WWE’s largest economic impact number measured to date with $322.2 million." When the number is combined with Riyadh Season’s Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford showdown in September, TKO said the two events generated $626.1 million for Las Vegas’ economy in 2025.

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"The findings confirm what we saw firsthand: these were both extraordinarily impactful events for Las Vegas," Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) CEO and President Steve Hill said in a news release. "More than a successful fight night and WrestleMania spectacle, these were true destination drivers that compelled fans to travel here for the experience. The results for both events were exceptional, reinforcing both Las Vegas’ position as a premier global stage for major moments and the powerhouse entertainment that TKO produces."

WrestleMania 41 saw Cena, who had turned heel, defeat Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Allegiant Stadium. It set Cena on a months-long retirement journey where he vowed to "ruin" professional wrestling. It wasn’t until SummerSlam that he came back around as a fan favorite and eventually dropped the title to Rhodes.

WRESTLEMANIA 42 CARD REVEALED AS MAIN EVENTS AND MAJOR MATCHES ARE SET

The event also saw Jey Uso upset Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. At the time, Uso was the men’s Royal Rumble winner. He made Gunther tap out to start the two-night event.

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In September, Alvarez and Crawford put on a show at Allegiant Stadium. Crawford won the bout and became the undisputed middleweight champion.

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WWE is back in Las Vegas for WrestleMania 42. The two-night show begins on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET and can be seen on ESPN Unlimited.