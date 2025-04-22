WWE touts WrestleMania 41's massive success in Las Vegas

WrestleMania 41 and the events around the premier show in pro wrestling smashed records across the board in Las Vegas over the weekend, WWE announced on Tuesday.

The premium live event drew 124,693 fans over the two nights at Allegiant Stadium, marking the largest gate in WWE’s history. Viewership of the event increased 114% over last year’s WrestleMania in Philadelphia.

WWE said its merchandise sales onsite were up more than 45% with ecommerce sales up 86% over last year. The company said WrestleMania 41 was the highest-grossing event in its history. WWE World also brought in more than 50,000 attendees in only its second year of existence.

Fans who saw the show live or streamed it saw six title changes between the two nights. John Cena topped Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship and his 17th world title. Jey Uso defeated Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship and Seth Rollins was helped by Paul Heyman to beat Roman Reigns and CM Punk.

Iyo Sky retained her championship in a women’s title triple threat, Beckly Lynch returned and Joe Hendry made his WrestleMania debut.

It turned out to be a social media slam for WWE as well. WWE said WrestleMania 41 was the "most socially viewed WWE event of all time" with more than 1.1 billion social views throughout the weekend.

WrestleMania was far from the only event held in Las Vegas.

WrestleMania After Dark was held for the first time at Fontainebleau Las Vegas over four nights. The Roast of WrestleMania capped the weekend on Sunday night. The city also played host to "Friday Night SmackDown," NXT Stand & Deliver, "Monday Night Raw" and Tuesday’s NXT episode as well as the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony.