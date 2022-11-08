WWE sets sights on Africa to find next great superstar

WWE has turned its attention to Africa with a new campaign to find the next great superstar.

"The Search for Africa’s Next WWE Superstar" launched Tuesday with the opening of the application process, which will last until Dec. 18. WWE partnered with SuperSport to start the campaign. Candidates who make it to the final round will have a multi-day tryout in Lagos, Nigeria, in February.

"Africa is a focal point of our renewed global recruitment talent strategy," WWE’s Head of Talent Operations and Strategy James Kimball said in a news release.

"This initiative, in partnership with SuperSport, will launch what we envision becoming a year-round, multi-country effort to identify talent that will resonate with our passionate fanbase."

Candidates who want to be a part of the competition will need to submit a video on why they have the knack and potential to become the next great WWE performer. The candidates will participate in Lagos with the potential opportunity to continue their journey at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles in April.

The top performers may receive full-time WWE developmental contracts.

"The continent abounds with athletes and Africa has had several WWE Superstars, so this is the perfect opportunity to showcase fresh new talent," SuperSport’s Chief Executive Marc Jury added. "As there is a massive appetite among African audiences for WWE action and entertainment, we expect this initiative to be very popular with aspirants. SuperSport looks forward to telling this exciting story in the weeks and months to come."

Kofi Kingston and Omos are among the WWE greats who were born in Africa.