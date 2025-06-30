WWE Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia hits viewership milestone

WWE Night of Champions was filled with surprises as John Cena thwarted Seth Rollins’ cash-in attempt, Cody Rhodes and Jade Cargill were crowned King and Queen of the Ring, and the Bloodline faction received a new member.

The event took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in front of a packed house at the Kingdom Arena. The premium live event was seen in the United States at 1 p.m. ET, giving pro wrestling fans a great chance to watch the matches and still have time to enjoy the rest of the day wherever they were viewing from.

And it paid off.

Night of Champions broke the company’s domestic viewership for Saudi Arabia-based shows, sources familiar with the matter told Fox Business on Monday. Night of Champions surpassed last year’s live viewership for King and Queen of the Ring by 27%.

Fans got to see Rhodes defeat Randy Orton and Cargill top Asuka to win the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments, respectively. Both competitors will receive title shots at SummerSlam.

Rhodes will likely pursue a WrestleMania 41 rematch with Cena as the latter performer has controversially won his title defenses since winning his 17th WWE title. Cargill will have her options open as the title picture in the women’s division will likely become clearer following Evolution 2 next month.

The Bloodline saw a new member enter the fray and interrupt Jacob Fatu’s United States Championship match against Solo Sikoa. Tala Tonga helped Sikoa defeat Fatu for the title win.

WWE has recently drawn success in Saudi Arabia with its premium live events.

Last year, the Crown Jewel premium live event was the most-watched WWE event from Saudi Arabia.

The WWE doesn’t have a trip to Saudi Arabia planned for the remainder of the year. But the Royal Rumble will take place in Riyadh to kick off 2026.