WWE makes C4 Energy its first energy-drink partner, will sponsor WrestleMania 40 skycam

WWE and C4 Energy made a major announcement on Wednesday ahead of WrestleMania 40.

The two companies agreed to expand their partnership with C4 Energy becoming the first-ever official energy drink partner of WWE. C4 Energy will see unique branding across WWE properties and will be the sponsor of the WrestleMania skycam.

C4 Energy will also be the presenting sponsor for the press conference after WrestleMania 40 Night 2 and the multi-day WWE tryout in the days leading up to WrestleMania.

"C4 has been an innovative partner through the years which has enabled us to unlock the power of WWE to create unique integrations and branding opportunities across all touchpoints, including premium live events, onsite activations, social and digital content, and more," WWE’s vice president of U.S. business development, global partnerships, Michael DiNuzzo, said in a news release.

"We are excited to introduce C4 Ultimate Energy as the Official Energy Drink Partner of WWE ahead of our biggest event of the year, WrestleMania XL."

WWE star Bianca Belair, who partnered with C4 in 2021, told FOX Business in a recent interview she’s a big proponent of the energy drink and even started to consume it before she got into pro wrestling.

"To be a part of this is really, really cool. I work out a lot. I’m on the road a lot," she said. "My schedule is like none other. I have a champions schedule even when I’m not a champion. So, just catching early-morning flights and having to find gyms and needing that energy to work out, C4 has always been what I go to."

Belair added that she never would have believed she would be one of the faces of C4 Energy when she was participating in CrossFit competitions.

"I think it was in Vegas, at Money in the Bank, when it really hit me," she explained. "They had these cars driving down the street and I was on the side of it holding the C4 can and had a big, huge sign. I was the girl in the CrossFit gym trying to find somebody to have C4, now I am the C4. It’s really, really cool."

Belair will participate in WrestleMania Night 1 in a 6-woman tag-team match. Along with Jade Cargill and Naomi, the team will take on Dakota Kai, Kairi Sane and Asuka of Damage Control.