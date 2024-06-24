WWE to host 3 major premium live events in Indianapolis, starting with 2025 Royal Rumble

Indianapolis will be the host site for three future WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Royal Rumble premium live events, WWE announced on Monday.

The Royal Rumble will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium on Feb. 1, 2025. The dates for WrestleMania and SummerSlam were not announced. WWE said "RAW," "SmackDown" and "NXT" will all take place in Indiana building up to the future premium live events.

It will be the first time the Royal Rumble is held in February.

Patrick Talley, the president of Indiana Sports Corp, touted the news as a "groundbreaking partnership."

"Indianapolis is a fantastic city for major events and we’re excited to invite the WWE Universe to Lucas Oil Stadium for Royal Rumble in 2025, and a future SummerSlam and WrestleMania," Chris Legentil, WWE EVP, Talent Relations & Head of Communications at WWE, said in a news release. "Patrick and the team at Indiana Sports Corp have done a phenomenal job bolstering local economics and tourism, and we’re proud to partner with them to shine a light on the great state of Indiana."

A source familiar with the deal told FOX Business it is the highest site fee for a WrestleMania and Royal Rumble.

WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Royal Rumble are three of WWE’s major premium live events held in a calendar year. The company said the three events "have a combined economic impact of more than $300 million."

This year’s Royal Rumble and WrestleMania set WWE records in viewership, gate, sponsorship, merchandise and social media.

WrestleMania has been a two-night event since 2020. SummerSlam will be held as a two-night event starting in 2025, when the summer spectacle heads to Minneapolis.