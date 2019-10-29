Why some in Houston are rooting against the Astros in Game 6

The Houston Astros will attempt to close out the 2019 World Series at their home stadium on Tuesday, but local business owners have a financial incentive to root for the Washington Nationals to tie the series and force a deciding Game 7.

Under MLB rules, the World Series team with the better regular-season record earns home-field advantage. As a result, the Astros earned the right to host the first two games and, if necessary, the final two games in the best-of-seven series at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

For every Astros home game during the World Series, the City of Houston will see a projected $6 million to $9 million economic impact, according to projections by the Greater Houston Partnership, an economic development group. If the series reaches Game 7, local businesses will be able to earn that much more money from fans packing establishments to root for the hometown team.

“Money-wise, we knocked it out of the park both nights,” restaurant owner Louis Galvan told the Houston Chronicle after Game 2. “We want to see them do well in the World Series. If they can make it back home for (games) 6 and 7, then that helps.”

Local businesses thrived even as the Astros fell to a two-game deficit, dropping both of their initial home games. The Astros rallied to win all three games in Washington, forcing the World Series back to Houston for a decisive Games 6 and 7.

The Astros last appeared in the World Series in 2017, when they defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in seven games. Three of those games were played at Minute Maid Field.

The Chronicle reported that the economic boost from this year’s World Series could surpass the 2017 run, with local restaurant and bar owners, Airbnb hosts and ride-share drivers all seeing a benefit.

But local businessmen aren’t the only ones poised to cash in on a World Series title. Members of the 2018 World Series champion Boston Red Sox received win shares of $416,837 each, compared to $262,027 for last year’s runners-up, the Dodgers.

