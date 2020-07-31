Who is Antonio Brown?

Scandal-plagued NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown was born and raised in Miami, Florida, and attended Central Michigan University, where he played football for before being drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2010 after his junior year, according to multiple reports.

Brown was once one of the “world’s highest-paid athletes” and ranked among Forbes’ 30 under 30.

But 2019 and 2020 have not been kind to the 32-year-old, who was at one time the highest-paid NFL athlete to play that position, Forbes reported.

He was the 24th highest-paid athlete, globally, in 2017, when he was worth an estimated $31.9 million, according to the outlet. The father of four made a salary of $29.4 million and raked in approximately $2.5 million that same year from sponsorships with Facebook, Nike and Pepsi, the outlet reported.

Brown was also one of the NFL's top wide receivers during his nine seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was traded to the Oakland Raiders in 2019, but was released before ever playing a regular-season game following a series of off-the-field incidents.

Brown then signed a $15 million contract with the New England Patriots, but the team released him in September after a second woman in 10 days accused him of sexual misconduct. He played just one game with the team.

He does not currently have a contract with any team, but was suspended Friday under the NFL’s personal conduct policy. He can be signed by any team and would be eligible to participate in all of his club’s preseason activities. The suspension would take effect when teams make their final cuts on Sept. 5.

Brown pleaded no contest on June 12 to charges related to a fight with a moving truck driver outside his South Florida home earlier this year. As part of the deal with Broward County prosecutors, Brown pleaded no contest to burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief.

The wide receiver must serve two years of probation, undergo a psychological evaluation and follow-up treatment, attend an anger management course, perform 100 hours of community service and follow a stay-away order from the truck driver and the moving company owner. Because the judge in the case withheld adjudication, Brown won’t receive a criminal conviction on his record if he successfully completes his probation.

As part of the NFL discipline, Brown was directed to continue his program of counseling and treatment. He also was advised that any future violation of the personal conduct policy will “likely result in more significant discipline.”

Brown has caught 841 passes for 11,236 yards and 75 touchdowns in parts of 10 NFL seasons.

The Detroit Free Press reported he recently resumed online classes at CMU.

