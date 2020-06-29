When is the Super Bowl?

The NFL’s current schedule for the 2020 season calls for the Super Bowl to take place as usual in February, despite the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Super Bowl LV is scheduled to take place on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. The game will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Florida, home to the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The NFL laid out its plans for the upcoming season in May, releasing a traditional 17-week schedule without any major deviations from its typical format. At the time, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell acknowledged the league could make changes if required due to the pandemic’s impact.

“We will be prepared to make adjustments as necessary, as we have during this off-season in safely and efficiently conducting key activities such as free agency, the virtual off-season program, and the 2020 NFL Draft,” Goodell said in a statement.

Any adjustments could impact the timing of the Super Bowl. If the pandemic interrupts the regular season, the NFL is prepared to delay Super Bowl LV by weeks or even months to allow for more time, ESPN reported in May.

So far, there have been no active discussions on delaying the Super Bowl.

NFL facilities began reopening on a limited basis in June after a weeks-long shutdown. Training camps are expected to begin on time in late July with strict health and safety guidelines in place.

