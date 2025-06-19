What $1 million ticket package gets you at 3rd installment of Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano

Two legendary bouts were not enough for two of boxing's GOATs.

Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor stole the show as the co-main event of Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium last year - and they are back at it for a third time, back where it all started.

The fighters became the first two women to headline a boxing match at Madison Square Garden three years ago, with Taylor winning by split decision. They entered the square circle again last November in Arlington, with Taylor earning yet another controversial victory.

July 11 will mark the trilogy back in the Big Apple, and an insane ticket package has just been released.

Valued at $1 million, fans can purchase the package that includes four first-row seats and access to the owner's suite.

And that is just a preview.

The ticket also includes a private green room inside the New York Knicks locker room with a top-shelf open bar and an all-inclusive food menu, a photo in the ring post-fight, VIP entry, luxury transportation to and from MSG, a security detail and exclusive merchandise including a signed photo.

The package was secured by TORKLAW, a personal law injury firm, with the help of Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian, the co-founders of Serrano's brand, Most Valuable Promotions.

"We created the MVP Owner’s Experience to redefine what VIP looks like in sports, something that goes far beyond a good seat," Paul and Bidarian said in a satement. "TORKLAW stepping up again to invest in this level of access is a testament to how special Taylor vs. Serrano 3 is, not just for boxing, but for women’s sports globally. We’re proud to continue breaking ground at Madison Square Garden and to give fans, partners, and athletes the kind of once-in-a-lifetime moments they deserve."

"At TORKLAW, we fight for people who can’t fight for themselves and that’s exactly what this moment represents," said TORKLAW founder and CEO Reza Torkzadeh. "Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 isn’t just a fight, it’s history in the making, driven by two champions who have broken barriers, defied odds, and elevated women’s sports globally. We’re proud to stand with Most Valuable Promotions in supporting the kind of courage, grit, and determination that mirrors our mission in the courtroom: advocating for the injured, the wronged, and those who need a voice."

The November fight, which was streamed on Netflix, was the most-watched female fight ever, with over 70 million viewers.