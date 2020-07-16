Washington's NFL team hires attorney to probe 'allegations of workplace misconduct'

Washington's NFL team has hired attorney Beth Wilkinson to conduct a probe of the team’s internal culture amid allegations of workplace misconduct, D.C. law firm Wilkinson Walsh said Thursday.

Continue Reading Below

“We can confirm that our firm was retained by the team to do an independent review of the team’s culture, policies and allegations of workplace misconduct,” Wilkinson said in a statement.

WASHINGTON NFL TEAM'S MINORITY OWNERS WANT TO SELL STAKES

Further details on the review were not immediately available. The team has yet to publicly comment on the situation.

A prominent trial lawyer, Wilkinson served as chief prosecutor in the case against Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh. She is the wife of CNN political analyst David Gregory. In May, U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan hired Wilkinson in his ongoing bid to challenge the Justice Department’s dismissal of charges against former Trump national security advisor Michael Flynn.

Wilkinson’s hiring was confirmed amid rumblings that the Washington Post is preparing a report that is expected to delve into the team’s workplace culture in recent years. Team officials are “highly upset and frustrated” about online discussions ahead of the report’s release, ESPN reported.

TARGET, WALMART PULLING WASHINGTON REDSKINS APPAREL

Washington team officials announced earlier this week that the franchise would permanently retire the Redskins name and logo following public pressure from FedEx and other key corporate sponsors. The team has yet to announce its new name.

The franchise’s front office has dealt with growing unrest in recent days. The team’s three minority owners -- FedEx CEO Fred Smith, Black Diamond Capital CEO Robert Rothman and NVR Inc. Chairman Dwight Schar – are attempting to sell their stakes due to dissatisfaction with majority owner Daniel Snyder’s leadership.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Top player personnel executives Richard Mann III and Alex Santos were fired earlier this month. Larry Michael, the team’s longtime radio play-by-play announcer, announced his retirement on Wednesday. The team has yet to address Michael’s abrupt exit.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM