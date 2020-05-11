What is Vince McMahon's net worth?

Vince McMahon has amassed a multi-billion-dollar fortune by transforming World Wrestling Entertainment from a fledgling organization to a global sports entertainment giant during the last several decades.

Continue Reading Below

McMahon has a personal net worth of $2.1 billion as of May 2020, according to Forbes. Aside from being the majority owner of WWE shares, he serves as the company’s chairman and CEO.

HOW MUCH IS ROB GRONKOWSKI WORTH?

He's a third-generation wrestling executive, McMahon assumed control of the company in 1982 and began reshaping the business. The WWE experienced a boom during the 1990s, ultimately acquiring its top rivals, World Championship Wrestling and Extreme Championship Wrestling by the early 2000s.

McMahon has made frequent appearances on-camera at WWE events throughout the years, serving at various points as a broadcaster, wrestler and chief antagonist to the organization’s fan favorites.

HOW MUCH IS JAY CUTLER WORTH?

Ticker Security Last Change Change % WWE WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC. 44.43 -1.63 -3.54%

As an executive, McMahon’s top accomplishments include overseeing WWE’s expansion to international markets and the launch of WWE Network, the company’s direct-to-consumer streaming service. Some of WWE’s biggest stars, including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and John Cena, have had crossover careers in Hollywood.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

WWE operates several weekly lives shows, highlighted by flagship programs “Raw” and “Smackdown.” The wrestling giant’s broadcast rights deals with Comcast-owned USA Network, which airs “Raw,” and Fox Corporation, which airs “Smackdown.”

Although best known for WWE, McMahon has twice attempted to launch a professional football league under the name XFL.

The first incarnation of the league folded in 2001 after just one season. The second attempt, which featured adjusted rules and innovative live broadcasts, was forced to suspend play in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Weeks later, the reboot declared bankruptcy and McMahon began exploring a sale of the XFL brand name.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

Fox Corp. is the parent company of FOX Business.