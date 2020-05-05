How much is Jay Cutler worth?

Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler has amassed a fortune between his football playing days and his recent turn starring alongside his estranged wife, Kristin Cavallari, on an E! reality series.

Cutler, 37, earned more than $112 million during his 12 NFL seasons, according to Spotrac. He started at quarterback for the Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins

The Vanderbilt University alumnus hasn’t played in the NFL since 2017, when the Dolphins lured him out of retirement with a $10 million contract. He amassed a 74-79 career record in the NFL and earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2008.

Cutler married Cavallari, best known as the star of MTV’s reality series “Laguna Beach,” in 2013. The couple has starred in “Very Cavallari,” which tracked their relationship and the growth of Cavallari’s jewelry startup “Uncommon James,” since 2018.

The show’s fate is unknown since Cutler and Cavallari announced last month that they intended to divorce. The couple reached a custody agreement for the three children in early May. As part of divorce proceedings, Cavallari will be allowed to use marital funds to buy property.

“With great sadness after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” the couple said in a statement posted on Instagram. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

Cutler has yet to address his next career move. He was briefly hired to serve as an NFL analyst at Fox Sports prior to his return to the NFL with the Dolphins.

The former football star was in preliminary talks with ESPN and CBS about an analyst job earlier this year, The Big Lead reported.

