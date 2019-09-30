Vin Scully's first-ever Dodgers contract sells for more than $76K at auction

The first contract legendary baseball broadcaster Vin Scully signed was sold at auction Saturday.

Scully’s contract with the Dodgers sold for $76,193 and was auctioned off at SCP Auctions.

Scully signed his first contract on Dec. 23, 1949, to call games for the then-Brooklyn Dodgers starting in 1950. He was only 22 years old at the time and earned $100 per week and the agreement gave the team the option to fire him within a two weeks’ notice.

However, the team never had to use that clause to get rid of him.

Aside from the termination clause, Scully also offered to be a part of the Dodgers in some other way other than broadcasting.

He joined the booth with Red Barber and Connie Desmond and stayed with the Dodgers for 67 seasons, which included six World Series titles. Scully retired from broadcasting after the 2016 season. He was 88 years old at the time.

Scully, now 91, has been responsible for some of the most memorable calls in baseball history, including Hank Aaron’s 715th career home run, Sandy Koufax’s perfect game and Kirk Gibson’s walk-off home run during Game 1 of the 1988 World Series against the Oakland Athletics.

Scully called the final game of his career on Oct. 2, 2016, and offered some parting words.

“You and I have been friends for a long time, but I know in my heart that I've always needed you more than you've ever needed me, and I'll miss our time together more than I can say. But you know what? There will be a new day and eventually a new year. And when the upcoming winter gives way to spring, rest assured, once again it will be ‘time for Dodger baseball.’ So this is Vin Scully wishing you a very pleasant good afternoon, wherever you may be.”