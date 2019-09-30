MLB commissioner says ‘important’ rule changes coming next season

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred on Monday said significant rule changes intended to increase competitiveness and boost fan interest are coming next season.

Continue Reading Below

“We are going to have some important ones next year in terms of roster sizes that are intended to just keep the game flowing as quickly as possible,” he told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo.

The league already implemented StatCast technology to enhance the fans’ experience of the game.

“Our StatCast product has actually changed the way people talk about the game,” he said. “Ten years ago, you didn’t hear people talking about exit velocity and now when you watch our broadcast it’s that information that holds people’s attention.”

Giancarlo Stanton of the New York Yankees holds the StatCast exit velocity record this year after he ripped a hard single at 120.6 mph.

According to Manfred, 68 million people went to see the sport live at the big league level this year.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS