Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner files for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, cites $50M in debt
Lehner kept a $1.2M collection of rare snakes at his reptile farm
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner and his wife, Donya, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, owing $50 million in debts to multiple creditors.
Online filings reveal the couple filed for bankruptcy Dec. 30, months after a Wisconsin company sued Lehner for $4 million, claiming the NHL player and his father failed to make any payments last year on a business loan.
Both Lehner and his father, Michael, are listed as principal members in a Nevada business license filing for Solarcode, a limited liability corporation doing business in multiple states, including Nevada and Arizona.
Eclipse Service sued Solarcade for nearly $4 million in June 2022 after the latter missed the first five payments on a four-year agreement.
Lehner, of Sweden, also missed payments on a collection of rare snakes, which he keeps housed at his reptile farm in Missouri, which cost $1.2 million.
In 2020, Lehner signed a 5-year, $25 million pact with the Golden Knights.
He's out for the entire 2022-23 season as he recovers from hip surgery.
Lehner is a 12-year veteran of the NHL, having played with the Ottawa Senators, Buffalo Sabres, New York Islanders, Chicago Blackhawks and Golden Knights.
