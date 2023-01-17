Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Sports

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner files for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, cites $50M in debt

Lehner kept a $1.2M collection of rare snakes at his reptile farm

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for January 16

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner and his wife, Donya, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, owing $50 million in debts to multiple creditors.

Online filings reveal the couple filed for bankruptcy Dec. 30, months after a Wisconsin company sued Lehner for $4 million, claiming the NHL player and his father failed to make any payments last year on a business loan.

Both Lehner and his father, Michael, are listed as principal members in a Nevada business license filing for Solarcode, a limited liability corporation doing business in multiple states, including Nevada and Arizona.

Eclipse Service sued Solarcade for nearly $4 million in June 2022 after the latter missed the first five payments on a four-year agreement. 

FORMER NHL PLAYER GINO ODJICK DEAD AT 52

Robin Lehner in his hockey jersey

Robin Lehner #90 of the Vegas Golden Knights warms up prior to a game against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena on April 24, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Lehner, of Sweden, also missed payments on a collection of rare snakes, which he keeps housed at his reptile farm in Missouri, which cost $1.2 million.

In 2020, Lehner signed a 5-year, $25 million pact with the Golden Knights. 

GOLDEN KNIGHTS STAR ALEX PIETRANGELO OPENS UP ABOUT DAUGHTER'S SERIOUS ILLNESS: ‘GOD ANSWERED OUR PRAYERS’

Lehner, R, diving to save the puck

Will Lockwood #58 of the Vancouver Canucks takes a shot on Robin Lehner #90 of the Vegas Golden Knights during their NHL game at Rogers Arena April 12, 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images / Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

He's out for the entire 2022-23 season as he recovers from hip surgery.

Lehner is a 12-year veteran of the NHL, having played with the Ottawa Senators, Buffalo Sabres, New York Islanders, Chicago Blackhawks and Golden Knights.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.