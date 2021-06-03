Vanessa Bryant calls out Nike over leaked unauthorized sneakers honoring daughter Gianna

Vanessa Bryant is outraged after finding out that a shoe she designed with Nike in honor of her late daughter Gianna was released despite not having ever been approved for sale.

Kobe Bryant’s widow posted on Instagram Thursday slamming the shoe retailer after finding that the "MAMBACITA" shoe, which was not approved for sale -- or production -- after she decided not to re-sign the Nike contract back in April, appeared to have been released.

"The MAMABACITA shoes are NOT approved for sale. I wanted it to be sold to honor my daughter with ALL of the proceeds benefiting the @mambacitasports foundation but I did not re-sign the Nike contract and decided not to sell these shoes. (The MAMABACITA shoes were not approved to be made in the first place)," her post read.

"Nike has NOT sent any of these pairs to me and my girls. I do not know how someone else has their hands on these shoes I designed in honor of my daughter, Gigi and we don’t. I hope these shoes did not get sold," she wrote.

Nike did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment.

Several social media posts showed the shoe which appeared to be in someone’s personal ownership. Another post, which was shared on Bryant’s Instagram stories, showed the shoe being worn by a model -- seemingly for sale.

Vanessa Bryant announced the end of the nearly 20 year-long partnership with Nike back in April. According to reports at the time, Bryant and the estate were frustrated with the limited availability of Byrant’s products and more significantly, that Nike presented them with an offer that was not in line with the expectations of a "lifetime" deal

Bryant went on to ask in her post that anyone who has the shoe can explain to her how they got them.

"If someone can share how they have these shoes in their possession, that would be great because my daughters and I don’t have any of Gigi’s MAMBACITA shoes."