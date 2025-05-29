Valvoline Global becomes official FIFA World Cup supporter

Any sports fan who has tuned into a NASCAR race knows that Valvoline is one of the biggest sponsors the sport has to offer, as Mark Martin, Kyle Larson and William Byron have all had the retail automotive services company wrapped around their vehicles for years.

The iconic Valvoline logo will soon be on a new field of play.

Valvoline Global was announced as an official FIFA World Cup 2026 supporter on Thursday.

"The FIFA World Cup 26 will bring people together like nothing else – through passion, performance and the power of possibility," Valvoline Global CEO Jamal Muashsher said in a news release. "As we approach our 160th anniversary, Valvoline Global is proud to be part of an event that celebrates not just the greatness of the game, but the potential within us all to move the world forward."

Though it is mostly known as a U.S.-based company, Valvoline has expanded its reach across the globe in its nearly 160-year history. The lubricant brand can be purchased in more than 140 countries and territories.

Valvoline Global said it will have activations and exclusive promotions in select cities.

"We are thrilled to welcome Valvoline Global, a respected global force in the automotive and industrial sectors, as an official supporter of this historic tournament," FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström said in a news release. "The company's innovative vision aligns with the dynamic spirit of the FIFA World Cup. Valvoline Global's commitment to driving progress through cutting-edge solutions resonates with our values, and we are excited to embark on this journey together."

It is the first time Valvoline Global will be partnered with an event of this magnitude, but the company’s foray into international soccer is not exactly new.

Valvoline Global was a founding partner of the inaugural Concacaf W Gold Cup in 2023. Valvoline served as the official marketing partner of the Concacaf Gold Cup in 2023 and 2019.

To mark the occasion, Valvoline hosted the FIFA World Cup Trophy in a suite at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday during New York City FC’s match against the Houston Dynamo.

The Dynamo pulled out the win 3-0 in a wet and rainy match.

The 2026 World Cup will take place across three countries – the United States, Canada and Mexico, beginning on June 11 and running through July 19 of that year. It will be the first time 48 nations will compete for the championship.

The final will take place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. All matches will be broadcast in English on FOX networks.

Argentina won the World Cup in 2022 over France.