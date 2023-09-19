USFL, XFL in talks to merge for 2024 season: reports

The USFL and XFL are in talks to merge spring football leagues, according to multiple reports.

The leagues hope to finalize a merger for the 2024 season begins, Axios reported Tuesday. The deal would reportedly need regulatory approval. It is unclear where the broadcasts of the games would go. The USFL appeared on FOX and NBC, while XFL broadcasts have been shown on ESPN and ABC.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

The XFL had no comment on the merger speculation to Fox News Digital. The USFL referred Fox News Digital to FOX Sports, who declined to comment.

FOX Corp., the parent company of Fox News, owns the USFL. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Dany Garcia and RedBird Capital Partners own the XFL.

JAGUARS SIGN HEAD COACH DOUG PEDERSON'S SON JOSH PEDERSON TO COMPETE FOR ROSTER SPOT

The rebooted USFL has run for two seasons since it returned in 2022. The league used team names from the original league and played in a hub model for the first season. In the second season, the league held contests at several different stadiums, which teams shared for the most part.

The XFL came back in 2023 after it initially rebooted in 2020 before being shut down and sold amid the coronavirus pandemic. Each team played in their own stadiums.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Plenty of players have played in either spring league and gone on to make an NFL roster. Former USFL standout KaVontae Turpin was an All-USFL player in 2022 and joined the Dallas Cowboys. He made the Pro Bowl at the end of the 2022 season.