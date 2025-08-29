USA Ryder Cup member Xander Schauffele: How much has he earned in his career?

Xander Schauffele has been a constant force on tour for several years, so there was never a doubt he'd be at Bethpage Black later this month.

No, the 2025 season was not nearly as magical as last year, when the 31-year-old brought home his first two major victories.

As a matter of fact, the 2025 season might be one of Schauffele's worst in recent memory, as he did not even qualify for the 30-person Tour Championship. But due to that impressive 2024 campaign, he automatically qualified.

Nearly one-third of Schauffele's career prize money, $60,695,509, came last year ($18,385,320 to be exact).

He won more than $3 million for each major championship, and with his three runner-ups, he took home roughly another $6 million.

In all, Schauffele's career earnings are the 13th-most in PGA Tour history. He's also won another $29.2 million in FedEx Cup bonus pool money, finishing in second place three times.

The 2025 season was a grind, as Schauffele brought in just $3,399,866 in prize money, the lowest in his career and practically the same money he won at last year's PGA Championship alone. Three top-10s in 15 events, with a best finish being T7, will do that to you.

But Schauffele has nine career wins, five of them coming since the 2022 season, and he will soon be a three-time Ryder Cup attendee.

Schauffele has seen both sides of the coin in the event, splitting both of his prior appearances. But history may be on his side this year, as the home team has not lost a Ryder Cup since 2012.