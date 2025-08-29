USA Ryder Cup member Sam Burns: How much has he earned in his career?

Sam Burns will be back in the red, white and blue.

The sixth and final captain's pick was the 29-year-old, who turned pro in 2019 and has shown what he can do on the course.

Burns has earned more than $5 million in each of the last five seasons, with his most being more than $7 million in the 2022-23 season. He has brought home at least $6 million in prize money each year since 2022.

Burns has 36 top-10 finishes in his last five seasons, totaling 141 tournaments. He has also finished in the top 25 in more than half of those tournaments.

He has not earned a win on tour since the 2023 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play tournament (good news for the Ryder Cup), but his last stroke-play victory came at the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge.

But at the very least, Burns has been consistent, and that is why he has been able to bring in $32,245,378 of his $34,616,105 in prize money since the 2019-20 season.

Burns' biggest payday this year was his $1.068 million prize from his runner-up finish at the RBC Canadian Open.

Burns went 1-2 in his first Ryder Cup in 2023 in Italy and will be looking for revenge. He played with both Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa, who had both been in their second Ryder Cups. Perhaps, this year he can show a rookie the way.