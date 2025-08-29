USA Ryder Cup member Russell Henley: How much has he earned in his career?

After well over a decade on tour, Russell Henley enjoyed a breakout season that saw him rake in his most prize money in a single season.

He joined the tour in 2013, and has been able to bring in $46,626,746 in his career — and a large chunk of that has come within the last three years.

Henley earned his first victory the year he joined the tour, winning that year's Sony Open in Hawaii. He also brought home the 2014 Honda Classic and 2017 Shell Houston Open.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

Those wins combined netted him more than $3 million — but from that Shell Houston Open through the end of 2021-22, he was only able to muster 19 top-10 finishes in 131 tournaments.

But since the beginning of the 2022-23 season, he's totaled $26,046,807, with more than $14.5 million of that coming in 2025 alone.

In the last three years, he's had 22 top-10s in 62 total tournaments, including 10 out of his 19 this season.

Henley won this year's Arnold Palmer Invitational, which garnered $4 million into Henley's bank account. He also tied for second at the Tour Championship, which got him to collect over $4.3 million. His T2 at the Travelers Championship also netted him an additional $1.76 million.

Henley missed the cut at the first two majors of the year, but was able to finish T10 at both the U.S. Open and Open Championship.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

His consistent golf over the last two years earned him a spot at Bethpage Black this month, where he will be making his Ryder Cup debut.