Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

The Business of Golf
Published

USA Ryder Cup member Russell Henley: How much has he earned in his career?

Henley had a breakout 2025 campaign

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for September 4

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

After well over a decade on tour, Russell Henley enjoyed a breakout season that saw him rake in his most prize money in a single season.

He joined the tour in 2013, and has been able to bring in $46,626,746 in his career — and a large chunk of that has come within the last three years.

Henley earned his first victory the year he joined the tour, winning that year's Sony Open in Hawaii. He also brought home the 2014 Honda Classic and 2017 Shell Houston Open.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

Russell Henley teeing off

Russell Henley of Team USA tees off on the second hole during the first round of the Presidents Cup. (Eric Bolte / IMAGN)

Those wins combined netted him more than $3 million — but from that Shell Houston Open through the end of 2021-22, he was only able to muster 19 top-10 finishes in 131 tournaments.

But since the beginning of the 2022-23 season, he's totaled $26,046,807, with more than $14.5 million of that coming in 2025 alone.

In the last three years, he's had 22 top-10s in 62 total tournaments, including 10 out of his 19 this season.

Russell Henley putting

Russell Henley lines up his putt on the first hole during the final round of the Presidents Cup.  (Eric Bolte / IMAGN)

Henley won this year's Arnold Palmer Invitational, which garnered $4 million into Henley's bank account. He also tied for second at the Tour Championship, which got him to collect over $4.3 million. His T2 at the Travelers Championship also netted him an additional $1.76 million.

Henley missed the cut at the first two majors of the year, but was able to finish T10 at both the U.S. Open and Open Championship. 

Russell Henley in Presidents Cup

Russell Henley hits his approach shot to the first green during the foursomes round of the Presidents Cup. (Eric Bolte / IMAGN)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

His consistent golf over the last two years earned him a spot at Bethpage Black this month, where he will be making his Ryder Cup debut.