USA Ryder Cup member Patrick Cantlay: How much has he earned in his career?

Hats off to Patrick Cantlay for making yet another Ryder Cup team.

Cantlay, of course, stirred controversy in 2023 when he did not wear a hat during the event, which was believed to be a protest about a lack of pay for Ryder Cup players. Team USA members will be paid this year.

No hats became a bit of a rallying cry for Team USA in 2023, but it was not enough. And while he is not exactly a fan favorite, his 15-6-1 record in Ryder Cup matches warrants him a spot on his third team (he has also played in three Presidents Cups).

Cantlay was a captain's pick this year, as he fell out of the top 12 (12 players make up each team), but again, his resume in the tournament speaks for itself.

Cantlay was the 15th-ranked United States player, largely in part due to a rather subpar 2024 campaign (rankings were based on FedEx Cup points since the beginning of the 2024 season).

In 19 tournaments, he only managed four top-10 finishes and no runner-ups. He improved those numbers to five and one this year, respectively.

But last year, his nearly $6.3 million was his lowest in a year since 2019-20. He bounced back nicely this year, though, with $9,405,106 in prize money.

In total, Cantlay has won $57,708,433 in prize money, the 14th-most in PGA history. Cantlay has also brought home nearly another $18 million in FedEx Cup bonus pool money, with $15 million of that coming from his victory in 2021.

Did Team USA fans maybe wish Keegan Bradley would pick himself over Cantlay? Possibly. But the resume speaks for itself.