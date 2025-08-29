USA Ryder Cup member Justin Thomas: How much has he earned in his career?

The face of Team USA golf is back.

Justin Thomas will be making his fourth Ryder Cup appearance when he gets to Bethpage Black later this month.

After recent struggles in back-to-back seasons, Thomas, who has also played in three Presidents Cups, regained his form (outside the majors) and brought home the most prize money in his career.

Thomas was back in the winner's circle this year for the first time since the 2022 PGA Championship after taking home the RBC Heritage in a playoff. That victory netted him $3.6 million, his most ever for a tournament.

Thomas has brought in at least $5 million in prize money each year but one since 2016-17, and he also took home the $10 million bonus by winning the 2017 FedEx Cup.

In all, Thomas has earned more than $70 million in prize money, the seventh most all time (he is less than $1 million from surpassing Vijay Singh), and nearly another $26 million from FedEx Cup bonus pool money.

Thomas also earned eight top 10 finishes this year, his most since 2021-22, which netted him roughly another $3.5 million.

The two-time PGA Championship winner will once again represent the red, white and blue after a resurgence, and perhaps missing the mark for the 2024 Presidents Cup team has already lit a fire under him.