USA Ryder Cup member Harris English: How much has he earned in his career?
English has had an up-and-down career
Harris English knows what it's like to be at both ends of the golf world.
Aged 36, English joined the tour in 2012 and came on strong, earning roughly $10 million in his first five years.
But from the 2016-17 season through the end of 2019, he failed to make seven figures again. He bounaced back and hit it big with nearly $3.3 million in 2019-20, and then $6.2 million in 2020-21. It helped earn him his first Ryder Cup appearance at Whistling Straits.
But the 2021-22 campaign was one to forget, as he racked up just one top-25 finish in 12 events, missing six cuts and withdrawing from another tournament.
He regained his form in 2023, and has brought in just about $18 million over the last three years, with $8,799,052 of that coming this past season, his most in one year.
In all, it amounts to $40,221,364 for the five-time winner (he's also had six runner-ups and five third-place finishes).
One of those wins came this year at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he brought home $1.674 million. But it was his runner-up finish at the Open Championship where he brought in his biggest prize of $1.759 million.
English finished T13 at the Tour Championship, his best finish for the FedEx Cup since the 2019-20 season, and his play the last couple of years earned him an automatic bid into Bethpage Black.