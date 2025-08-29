USA Ryder Cup member Cameron Young: How much has he earned in his career?

It has been 11 years since Cameron Young participated in the Junior Ryder Cup. This year, he is in the real thing.

The 28-year-old, who grew up roughly 60 miles away from Bethpage Black, is donning the red, white and blue once again after his most successful season on tour.

Young joined the tour in 2022 and instantly made a name for himself, finishing 19th in the FedEx Cup standings in his rookie year.

It took him a while to find his first victory, though, finally doing so this year at the Wyndham Championship last month.

That win was the start of a great stretch, as Young finished fifth, T11 and fourth in the three FedEx Cup Playoff events.

Out of the $24,579,096 Young has earned in prize money in his young career, more than one-third of it ($8,608,313) came this year alone.

In 97 events played, Young has finished in the top 10 in 25 of them, and the top 25 in 50.

The early going of this season was tough for Young, as he missed six cuts from the start of the season through the Masters and finished 72nd at Pebble Beach and T54 at the RBC Heritage.

But in his final nine tournaments of the year, he managed five top-five finishes, playing himself into a captain's pick for Keegan Bradley.

Young was a part of the 2022 Presidents Cup team, so he has experience representing his country — but nothing quite like what he will face in his home state of New York.