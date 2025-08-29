USA Ryder Cup member Bryson DeChambeau: How much has he earned in his career?

Bryson DeChambeau is back in the Ryder Cup for the first time since his controversial move to LIV Golf.

The longest hitter in professional golf defected from the PGA Tour in 2022 for the Saudi-backed league, and it's hard to blame him.

Ahead of moving to LIV, DeChambeau brought in $26,155,056 in PGA Tour winnings, including a U.S. Open victory in 2020.

DeChambeau reportedly signed a four-year deal with LIV worth a guaranteed $125 million, roughly five times his PGA Tour winnings up to that point.

And according to National Club Golfer, DeChambeau has earned an additional $47.6 million in LIV prize money.

DeChambeau has still managed to earn about another $10 million from the PGA Tour, as he is still able to play in majors - and he has taken full advantage.

Since his move to LIV, DeChambeau has played in 14 major championships, finishing in the top-10 in eight of them, including winning last year's U.S. Open, finishing T6 and T5 in the last two Masters, and inside the top-four, including two runner-up finishes, in the last three PGA Championships. His performances in the majors the last two seasons were enough to automatically qualify.

So, when his rumored LIV contract is all said and done, DeChambeau will have earned an estimated $200 million-plus.

DeChambeau played in both the 2018 and 2021 Ryder Cup, splitting them both. But with his golf content and YouTube, he has become a fan favorite even despite going to the PGA Tour's biggest rival, and he is sure to be a pleasant sight at Bethpage Black.