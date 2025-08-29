USA Ryder Cup member Ben Griffin: How much has he earned in his career?

Ben Griffin is a late bloomer, but his spot at Bethpage Black later this month is warranted.

The 29-year-old joined the PGA Tour in 2023, and he has wasted little time becoming a force to be reckoned with.

In his first full season, he appeared in 37 events and finished in the top 25 just a dozen times. He made almost $3 million, but it was certainly a grind, as he finished 63rd in the FedEx Cup standings.

Last year was not much better, as he had 13 top-25 finishes in 35 events — but this season, he came on strong.

Griffin played in 28 events this year and found himself near the top of the leaderboard. He earned his first two wins at the Zurich Classic and Charles Schwab Challenge, came in second at The Memorial, and had seven other top-10 finishes, including at the PGA Championship and U.S. Open.

He has made just $16,713,238, the least amount of anyone on Team USA, but $9,990,352 of that came from this year alone. That's the eighth-most of anyone on tour this year.

At the FedEx Cup Playoffs, Griffin's worst finish was T12 at the BMW Championship, where he still managed to bring home $441,000. His win at the Charles Schwab Challenge and second-place finish at the Memorial in back-to-back weeks totaled $3.91 million.

Now, Griffin will make his Ryder Cup debut, having never represented the United States at any level of golf before. But it may just be energy never seen before.