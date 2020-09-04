Expand / Collapse search
University of Florida football fans will get chance to watch home opener in person

The university will host fans at 20% capacity

The University of Florida will allow football fans to watch the Gators play the University of South Carolina in their Oct. 3 home opener in person. Some of them, anyway.

The university will allow about 17,000 people to gather at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium -- roughly 20% of its total capacity of 88,548 -- to comply with coronavirus social distancing guidelines, according to a blog post on the team's website.

"As we have throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we worked hand in hand with UF Health, the SEC and its Medical Guidance Task Force, and campus officials to create the safest environment possible for the student-athletes, staff and fans," Athletics Director Scott Stricklin said in a statement.

In addition to decreased stadium capacity, tailgating will not be permitted on campus; the "Gator Walk" will not occur in 2020; and there will be no "Gators Fan Fest" nor Spirit teams on the sidelines, the blog post states.

Ticket and parking information will be available next week.

The Big 10 on Aug. 11 voted to postpone all 2020 sports due to the uncertain course of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Pac 12 followed soon after; nearly 50 schools have canceled this year's football season.

A number of colleges across the country have canceled or postponed classes and sports — some of which were originally scheduled to take place in person following coronavirus outbreaks or illicit student gatherings on campus — to avoid spreading the virus.

