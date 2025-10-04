Expand / Collapse search
UFC ring announcer Bruce Buffer talks 'no-brainer' partnership with Bud Light

UFC announcer calls partnership a 'bucket list' opportunity after years of standing on brand's logo

Two UFC staples have come together for a full-circle partnership.

Longtime UFC ring announcer Bruce Buffer has signed with Bud Light, the official beer sponsor of the company, to be an official spokesperson.

"Bruce Buffer has gone to great lengths for UFC fans for nearly 30 years, playing a central role during some of the most epic moments in sports," Bud Light's senior vice president of marketing Todd Allen said in a release. 

Bruce Buffer with bud light

Bruce Buffer is now an official spokesperson for Bud Light. (Bud Light)

"As we continue delivering unparalleled experiences for UFC fans, partnering with Bruce was a no-brainer. We’re channeling his energy with this partnership and can’t wait to answer the call for fans very soon."

"Listen, I've been in the octagon now, it'll be 30 years come February, I've been announcing Bud Light, I've been standing on their logo for years, I've been drinking the beer for years. So now to officially become the spokesperson for Bud Light … it's a bucket list, and it's an exciting thing to do," Buffer said in a recent interview with FOX Business.

Bruce Buffer in UFC 318

Bruce Buffer announces before Michael Johnson (red gloves) fights against Daniel Zellhuber (blue gloves) during UFC 318 at Smoothie King Center on July 19, 2025. (Stephen Lew/Imagn Images / IMAGN)

Buffer repeated Allen's sentiments in that the partnership was a "no-brainer."

"When I'd run into representatives and the marketing team of Bud Light, there's been lingering mentions of the possibility. And when it finally came around and the proposal was made, I'm like, ‘Yes, let’s do it.' It's a no-brainer. Absolute no-brainer.

"Or should I say," Buffer continued before uttering his famous tagline, "It's time."

Bruce Buffer

Bruce Buffer introduces the fighters prior to their lightweight championship bout during UFC 242 at The Arena on September 7, 2019 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Recently retired UFC fighter Dustin Poirier is also a Bud Light partner, signing with the brand last year. Bud Light became the official beer sponsor of the UFC on Jan. 1, 2024.