UFC's Jon Jones feuds with Dana White over pay

UFC superstar Jon “Bones” Jones said Sunday that he plans to relinquish his light heavyweight championship amid an ongoing pay dispute with the organization’s top executive, Dana White.

Jones and White have traded barbs in the media in recent days during an impasse in negotiations on a potential super-fight involving UFC heavyweight Francis Ngannou. In a series of scathing tweets, Jones accused White of lying about his financial demands for the fight and asked the UFC president to release him from his contract.

“Bones out, when you see me in the streets just call me JJ,” Jones wrote on Twitter. “To the light heavyweight title Veni, vidi, vici.”

Jones, 32, has held the UFC light heavyweight championship since December 2018 and is considered one of the most bankable pay-per-view attractions in mixed martial arts. Despite repeated public clashes during fight negotiations in years past, White has often praised Jones as one of the greatest MMA fighters in the sport’s history.

It’s unclear if Jones has actually relinquished the title. UFC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The latest dispute emerged last Saturday, when White told ESPN that Jones has asked for an “absurd” amount of money to go up one weight division to fight Ngannou. White alleged that Jones asked to be paid on par with heavyweight boxer Deontay Wilder, who earned upwards of $30 million for his recent bout with Tyson Fury.

"For the amount of money [Jon Jones is] asking for, it’s not gonna happen,” White told ESPN. “You couldn’t be asking for a more absurd amount of money at a worse time.”

Jones has denied asking for that amount of money.

“At no point did I ever demand anything from you Dana, I simply asked for a Super fight and asked to be compensated for it,” Jones wrote on Twitter. “You are the one who started talking negotiations publicly and showing the world how much you’ve been withholding from your athletes this whole time.”

Jones has a 26-1 record, with his only loss coming by way of disqualification in a 2017 bout against rival Daniel Cormier. His most recent fight was a Feb. 8 win by unanimous decision against Dominick Reyes.

