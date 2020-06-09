UFC reveals 'Fight Island' location, will host four events in July

Ultimate Fighting Championship has revealed the location of “Fight Island,” a venue prepared by the mixed martial arts organization over several months in order to hold cards for its international fighters during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Fight Island” is located on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, UFC President Dana White announced on Tuesday. UFC needed an overseas venue to hold upcoming cards because travel restrictions made it difficult for international fighters to enter the United States for events.

“Abu Dhabi has been an amazing location to hold fights over the past ten years and it is the perfect place for these events,” White said in a statement. “The infrastructure we are building will be such a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the fighters that’s never been done before – from the arena, the private training facility, and the Octagon on the island – it’s going to be an experience that none of us will ever forget. I can’t wait to deliver amazing fights from Yas island.”

A total of four events are scheduled to take place on “Fight Island” in July, beginning with the UFC 251 pay-per-view event on July 11. UFC 251 will feature three title fights, including a welterweight title match between champion Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns, White told multiple outlets.

The “Fight Island” events will occur in a “safety zone” with only UFC staffers and essential personnel on hand. Participants will have access to an arena, hotel, training facilities, and dining establishments.

In 2019, UFC signed a five-year deal with hold annual events in Abu Dhabi.

White has discussed the possibility of holding events on “Fight Island” since March, when the worsening pandemic forced UFC and other sports leagues to shut down live events. UFC staged a comeback in May, holding three events without fans in attendance in Florida.

The sport returned to Las Vegas, Nevada last Saturday for UFC 250. A second UFC event in the state is scheduled to take place this weekend.

