UFC, Bud Light team up to make already highly anticipated summer of fights that much better: 'A fan delight'

UFC will take the grandest stage of them all in less than two months when some of the best fighters in the world will go blow-for-blow on the White House South Lawn.

But arguably the biggest summer the UFC has ever seen will kick off even earlier, as UFC announced Wednesday the upcoming Bud Light Summer Series, beginning at next month's UFC 328 in Newark, New Jersey.

The Summer Series includes the May event, UFC 329 in Las Vegas, UFC 330 in Philadelphia and other events to be determined.

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"When you think about it, with what Bud Light's putting together here, it's going to be a summer like no other," UFC in-ring announcer and Bud Light partner Bruce Buffer said to FOX Business. "They're here making sure the fans are ready for all the action. They have plans all summer long. This isn't a one-off."

Bud Light's senior vice president Todd Allen said in a release, "It's going to be a summer unlike any other for UFC fans, and we’re pumped to collaborate with our partners at UFC to create the new ‘Bud Light UFC Summer Series’ that will help make five summer fight nights even more memorable for fans and their crew."

"It's going to be a massive summer for our sport — the perfect time to bring together Bud Light, our UFC Fights, and unique ways to give our fans more reasons to celebrate," added Sana Shuaib, TKO Global Partnerships' senior vice president of partnership marketing and digital.

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The Summer Series will feature a concert at Toshiba Plaza outside of T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, July 10, during International Fight Week. Fans will also be able to receive limited-edition merchandise and see co-created social media content with notable UFC athletes.

Bud Light has been UFC's official sponsor since 2023, and the company has grown to exponential lengths in that time, including moving to Paramount Plus for streaming, and partnerships with Bud Light is what makes the "rocket ship" continue to blast.

"I got the first-class seat, and Dana White's at the helm in the cockpit," Buffer said. "It has just grown exponentially, tremendously, and it will continue to do so.

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"The future's golden. Everything is golden. It's all about how it's marketed and how it's run, and we all know it's being marketed and run as best as it possibly can be."